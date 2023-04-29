419,055 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Acquired by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 419,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,278,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 29.0% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD owned 1.19% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $200.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.58. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $204.94.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.