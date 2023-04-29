5,000 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Acquired by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. 3,504,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,513. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

