53,034 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7 %

META stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.32. The company had a trading volume of 39,554,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,628,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.13 and a 200 day moving average of $153.72. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $241.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.