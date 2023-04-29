6,023 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

