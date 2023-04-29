8,113 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $195.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.44. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

