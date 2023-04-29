8,190 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Okta makes up 0.5% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $68.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $131.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

