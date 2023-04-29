A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in A. O. Smith by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

