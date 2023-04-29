Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in April

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aareal Bank Stock Performance
Shares of AAALF stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99.
Aareal Bank Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aareal Bank (AAALF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.