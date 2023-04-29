Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in April

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AAALF stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

