AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie updated its FY23 guidance to $10.72-11.12 EPS.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $151.12 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.84. The firm has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.