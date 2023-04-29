Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 176.4% from the March 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE AOD opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $9.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.
