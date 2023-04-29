Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 176.4% from the March 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE AOD opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 45.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter.

