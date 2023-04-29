Acala Token (ACA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.63 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $60.22 million and $16.63 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019288 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018171 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,218.38 or 1.00030913 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.07939951 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,823,790.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

