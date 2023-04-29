Acala Token Reaches Market Cap of $57.57 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $57.57 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0870 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00027378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018156 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,303.67 or 1.00029414 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.07939951 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,823,790.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.