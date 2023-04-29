ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

ACCO Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.