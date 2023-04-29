Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Accolade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. 2,666,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,130. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Accolade by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accolade Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACCD shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

