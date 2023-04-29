Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 190,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,142. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.02. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

See Also

