Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average is $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

