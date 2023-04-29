Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 479,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,621. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at $72,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.