Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

AFL stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. Aflac has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 572.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

