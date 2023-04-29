Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89. Aflac has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Aflac by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

