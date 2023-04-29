AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
AGCO has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGCO to earn $13.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.
AGCO Stock Up 0.8 %
AGCO opened at $123.94 on Friday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.36.
Insider Transactions at AGCO
In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
About AGCO
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
