AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

AGCO has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGCO to earn $13.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

AGCO opened at $123.94 on Friday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.36.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

