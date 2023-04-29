AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGL Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGLXY opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

AGL Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

About AGL Energy

(Get Rating)

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following business segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.