AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGL Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGLXY opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

AGL Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following business segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

Further Reading

