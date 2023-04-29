AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Down 51.1% in April

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the March 31st total of 32,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

AGM Group Stock Up 1.4 %

AGMH stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.10. 2,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,866. AGM Group has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.