Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.541 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$76.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.40. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$48.88 and a 1-year high of C$80.40.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1595896 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.71.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.