Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.20% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ALRN stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.03. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

