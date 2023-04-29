Aion (AION) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $634,318.92 and $474.18 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00143258 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00064367 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00032310 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00040072 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003408 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.