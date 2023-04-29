Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Acquires $25,033.05 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.47 per share, with a total value of $25,033.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,758.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $25,074.28.

On Monday, April 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.91 per share, with a total value of $25,001.19.

On Friday, April 21st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $25,022.82.

On Wednesday, April 19th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.80 per share, with a total value of $25,005.60.

On Monday, April 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.54 per share, with a total value of $25,009.62.

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, F Thomson Leighton bought 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,018.84.

On Monday, April 10th, F Thomson Leighton bought 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.98.

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,064.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, F Thomson Leighton bought 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.12.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

