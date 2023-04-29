Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the March 31st total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Akbank T.A.S. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.15.

Akbank T.A.S. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Akbank T.A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 7.89%.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akbank T.A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services.

