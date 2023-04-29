Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Up 56.0% in April

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,500 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the March 31st total of 420,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

AKYA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 233,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,598. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $21.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 94.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 539,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.