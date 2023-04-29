Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.
Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of AGI stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.
Alamos Gold Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
