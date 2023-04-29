Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

