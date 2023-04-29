Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AGI opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. TD Securities downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,367,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,471,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,247,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after buying an additional 880,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 863,013 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 743,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

