Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Bought by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin comprises about 1.5% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. 215,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.94%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

