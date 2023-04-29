Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lessened by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Profile

NYSE BABA opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.