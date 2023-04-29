Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Align Technology worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Align Technology by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Align Technology by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.80.

Align Technology stock opened at $325.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.14 and a 200-day moving average of $260.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

