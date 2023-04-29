Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, an increase of 134.7% from the March 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allarity Therapeutics Price Performance

Allarity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 1,919,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Allarity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $118.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

