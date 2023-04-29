AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Down 59.3% in April

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the March 31st total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFB. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,123.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 355,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 326,145 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 204,294 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 135,011 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 74,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,913. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $12.47.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

