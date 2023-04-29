Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Allianz Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $25.03 on Friday. Allianz has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $37.47 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.8726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Allianz’s previous dividend of $0.81. Allianz’s payout ratio is 47.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allianz from €235.00 ($261.11) to €250.00 ($277.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

About Allianz

(Get Rating)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.