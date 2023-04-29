Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.95% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE:ALSN traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.79. 2,196,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,367. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,233.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9,480.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.