Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.95% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 7.0 %

Allison Transmission stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. 2,196,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,367. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $1,901,900. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $16,514,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $13,939,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 739,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,783,000 after buying an additional 255,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

