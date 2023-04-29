Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.06.
Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
