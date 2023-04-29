Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

