Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AYX. Loop Capital raised shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.92.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Price Performance

NYSE:AYX opened at $41.13 on Friday. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 162,576 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 596.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 202.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.