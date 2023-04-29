Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.69)-$(0.65) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $180-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.08 million. Alteryx also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.65-$0.75 EPS.

Alteryx Trading Down 19.4 %

NYSE AYX traded down $9.89 on Friday, hitting $41.13. 8,824,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.52. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $71.98.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. Analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.92.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.