Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU) Trading Up 1%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 401 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.
