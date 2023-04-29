Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Update

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance
Shares of ATRWF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.
About Altius Renewable Royalties
