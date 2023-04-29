Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $63.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMRC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised Ameresco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.79.

Shares of AMRC opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Ameresco by 19.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,190,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,606,000 after buying an additional 195,742 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ameresco by 8.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,485,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,314,000 after purchasing an additional 186,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ameresco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Ameresco by 29.7% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 179,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 9.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 209,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

