American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-3.50 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.55.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. 45,057,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,406,154. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,800,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,039,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.