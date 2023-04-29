American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-3.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.55.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. 45,057,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,406,154. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,800,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,039,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

