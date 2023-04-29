American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-3.50 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.55.
AAL stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,057,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,406,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $19.64.
In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,302 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,973 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
