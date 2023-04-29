American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Short Interest Up 29.5% in April

American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,982,900 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 15,426,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
American Battery Technology Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ABML opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. American Battery Technology has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.45.
About American Battery Technology
