American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $70,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.88.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $204.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

