American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,179,000 after purchasing an additional 161,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,304,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.25. 770,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.52 and a 200-day moving average of $147.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.