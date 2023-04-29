American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. American Water Works updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.72-$4.82 EPS.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.1 %

American Water Works stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.25. The stock had a trading volume of 770,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,658. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.58.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

